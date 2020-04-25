Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: April 24 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through April 24. No big changes from yesterday. One comment, though: Canada has been the best performer among my set of countries, but so far it still hasn’t shown any signs of peaking. It may be growing more slowly than other countries, but unless it starts to plateau soon it will end up not much different by the time summer starts.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The COVID Tracking Project is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.