Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: April 5 Update

Here’s the coronavirus growth rate through April 5. Spain now has a higher death toll per capita than Italy. Germany appears to be near its peak:
If this holds up, it will be a remarkable performance from Germany.
How to read the charts: Let’s use France as an example. For them, Day 0 was March 5, when they surpassed one death per 10 million by recording their sixth death. They are currently at Day 31; total deaths are at 1,349x their initial level; and they have recorded a total of 120.8 deaths per million so far. As the chart shows, this is above where Italy was on their Day 31.
The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here.
