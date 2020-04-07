COVID-19 in California

This is just idle curiosity based on a Twitter conversation earlier tonight, but here are the per-capita COVID-19 mortality statistics for California’s biggest urban counties:

This is a surprisingly wide spread, from 4.4 in Orange County to 21.7 up in Santa Clara. Is this due to population density? Here’s a look:

Even if you remove San Francisco as a super-high-density outlier, as I did here, there’s still no positive trend associated with population density. If you remove Riverside and San Bernardino as super-low density outliers, you get a negative trend. So I dunno. Anyone got any ideas?