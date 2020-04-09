COVID-19 Is Producing Weird Dreams

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

Terry Nguyen reports on one of the lesser-known effects of the COVID-19 pandemic:

As people around the world hunker down in quarantine or otherwise adjust to the disease, many have anecdotally reported having weirder, more vivid dreams than usual — some related to the coronavirus, some about mundane life in the pre-pandemic world, and some just plain strange and inexplicable.

This is so true! You know that dream where you go long, weaving down the field as the quarterback launches a huge bomb? You run and run with a cornerback right on your tail, desperately trying to figure out where the ball is as time runs out on the clock. You finally glimpse the ball, but it’s too late: you lay yourself out and the ball falls to the grass just beyond your fingertips.

What’s that? You never have that dream? Well, I do sometimes, but last night was different: I finally caught the ball! And then eased my way into the end zone for the winning score. So I guess that’s the end of that dream, eh?