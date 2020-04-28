1 hour ago

COVID-19 or Covid-19? A Quick Survey.

The LA Times continues to use all caps for COVID-19.Kevin Drum

How is the American press referring to COVID-19? Here’s a quick, semi-random survey:

  • New York Times: Covid-19
  • Washington Post: covid-19
  • Wall Street Journal: Covid-19
  • LA Times: COVID-19
  • USA Today: COVID-19
  • CNN: Covid-19
  • Fox: COVID-19
  • ABC: COVID-19
  • NBC: COVID-19
  • CBS: COVID-19
  • AP Style: COVID-19
  • Politico: Covid-19
  • Stat: Covid-19
  • San Francisco Chronicle: COVID-19
  • Time: COVID-19

Among these outlets, the score is 9-6 in favor of keeping it all caps. Mother Jones generally follows AP style, so it’s all caps for us too.

In case you’re wondering, British style is to use uppercase for acronyms that are pronounced as separate letters when spoken but lowercase for acronyms that are pronounced as words when spoken. So NASA is Nasa and COVID is Covid, while FBI is FBI and USA is USA.

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

