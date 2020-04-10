Friday Cat Blogging – 10 April 2020

My mother’s kittens are now 11 weeks old and they have discovered the upstairs room that was originally built as my father’s study. This is now where they frolic most of the time. From top to bottom we have: Meowser, the dutiful mama; Stripey, peering at the camera; Gray, peering around mama; Blackie, peering out of a bookshelf; and all three of them exploring the bookshelves together.
