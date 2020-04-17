Friday Cat Blogging – 17 April 2020

Here is Hopper doing what she does best: snoozing on the sofa in between the quarantined humans. The upturned tummy is, as always, a signal that it’s perfectly OK to wake her up for a tummy rub.
1 hour ago
Here is Hopper doing what she does best: snoozing on the sofa in between the quarantined humans. The upturned tummy is, as always, a signal that it’s perfectly OK to wake her up for a tummy rub.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.