It’s Not Clear Yet If COVID-19 Deaths Have Peaked

“Now that we have passed the peak in new cases,” President Trump said today, “we are starting our life again. We are starting rejuvenation of our economy again.” Is this true?

The data for cases is too unreliable to bother with, so let’s look at deaths instead. My usual 6-day rolling average is a little too coarse to show much of anything, so here’s a 4-day rolling average:

Have we peaked? Tentatively, it seems like we might have. But it’s far from sure yet.