31 mins ago

Let’s Dial Back the Elon Musk Coverage, OK?

Ding Ting/Xinhua via ZUMA

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters.

Periodically the press anoints someone as worthy of nonstop coverage. Sarah Palin had that honor long after most losing VP candidates have drifted back into obscurity. (Quick: who was Hillary Clinton’s running mate?) Still, Palin was a former VP candidate. More recently Donald Trump has had that honor, which is arguably defensible since he’s the president of the United States.¹

But why Elon Musk? He doesn’t get Trumpesque coverage, but still, every single thing the guy does or says makes the news. Maybe not on the front page, but somewhere, and I don’t get it. He runs a couple of interesting little companies and he’s got a big mouth that writes checks his IQ usually can’t cash, but that’s about it. Is he really that fascinating?

¹Right? I have to rattle my brain a little bit every time I write that sentence.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.