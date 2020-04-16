I’m just blowing off a bit of steam here, but can we please put a stop to all the thumbsuckers about the World Health Organization? Everyone knows it’s imperfect, and everyone also knows that Donald Trump is targeting it solely to fire up his base and to distract attention from his own failures. Honestly, we don’t have to go chasing off after every shiny object that Trump throws in our faces.
36 seconds ago
Let’s Please Stop Blathering About the WHO
