Lunchtime Photo

In Los Angeles, COVID-19 is starting to spread among the homeless population. This has the potential to be truly disastrous since, as you can imagine, the homeless tend to have a lot of pre-existing conditions. They’re also older than average and have less access to hygeine and sanitation. Both the city and county are trying to expand testing on skid row, but that’s a challenge among a population that’s suspicious of authority and moves around a lot. A recent study estimated that 2,500 of LA’s 60,000 homeless could eventually end up infected with the coronavirus.
