Lunchtime Photo

Our hummingbird was looking especially brilliant yesterday, so I went outside for a bit to see if I could get a picture. As usual, I didn’t. He just won’t do a fly-by when I’m sitting close at hand. However, while I was killing time I took some pictures of the surrounding fauna, including this lovely Collette rose, a climbing rose that’s currently climbing on one of our trellises. It sports a very lovely, delicate orange/salmon color.
31 mins ago
