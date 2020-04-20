Lunchtime Photo

This is a picture of Marble Canyon, taken from the Navajo Bridge spanning the Colorado River. I stopped here even though the sun was going down and I was late getting to my actual destination, Horseshoe Bend. Was it worth it? I’m still not sure. This is a pretty picture, but if I had gotten to Horseshoe Bend 20 minutes earlier I’ll bet my picture of that would have been a lot better. I suppose I’ll never know.
33 mins ago
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.