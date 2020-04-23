This is the Via Condotti in Rome, long before anyone had heard about social distancing. I assume it’s empty now. If the camera were pointed in the other direction you’d see the Spanish Steps, which had been declared a non-sitting area even before the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a little hard for me to imagine the Spanish Steps without crowds of people sitting on them, but I guess times change.
Lunchtime Photo — Throwback Thursday
