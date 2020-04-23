Quarantines May Be Reducing the Flu Too

It makes sense that when we adopted COVID-19 quarantines and stay-at-home orders, it would also have a big effect on other communicable diseases like the flu. Kinsa, which makes an internet-connected thermometer and collects body temperature data on millions of people, says that’s exactly what happened:
Is this useful? I don’t know. But it seems interesting, so I thought I’d share.
