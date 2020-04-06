According to the Daily Caller, acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly flew to Guam Monday “and delivered a fiery speech to the sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt after their captain was fired over a leaked letter pleading for those infected with coronavirus.” Fiery indeed: he says Captain Brett Crozier was either “too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer of a ship like this” and calls his letter a “betrayal.” CNN has confirmed the story. Here’s the text:
2 hours ago
SecNav Unloads on Carrier Captain
