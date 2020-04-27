1 hour ago

Trump’s Support Among Women Has Plummeted

Here’s the latest from a USA Today/Suffolk Poll:

Trump also has lost support by double-digits among men, a group that has been part of his political base. While men still back Trump over Biden 46%-35%, that’s a narrower advantage than in December, when it was 56%-30%. Women now support Biden 53%-30%.

That’s a 23-point deficit for Trump among women, compared to a 13 percent deficit in the 2016 election. Women really, really don’t like Trump these days.

On the other hand, this mostly represents more women becoming undecided. Hillary Clinton got 54 percent of the women’s vote in 2016 and Biden hasn’t yet bested that.

