William Barr Pushing Hard To Be Worst Attorney General Ever

The race for worst attorney general in history is heating up:

William Barr has said without evidence that he believes the Russia investigation that shadowed Donald Trump for the first two years of his administration was started without any basis and amounted to an effort to “sabotage the presidency”, he said in an interview with Fox News Channel that aired on Thursday.

….“Even more concerning, actually, is what happened after the campaign, a whole pattern of events while he was president,” Barr said. “To sabotage the presidency, and I think that – or at least have the effect of sabotaging the presidency.”