Yes, Even Health Care Is Losing Jobs to the Pandemic

Earlier today I was surprised that there had been big job losses in the “health care and social assistance” category. You’d think those would be up. I just now got around to looking at the detailed establishment report, and it turns out the losses are concentrated in three areas:
- Offices of physicians, dentists, and other health care practitioners
- Home health care services
- Child daycare services
These three account for virtually all of the 61,000 jobs lost in this sector.
