Yes, Even Health Care Is Losing Jobs to the Pandemic

Earlier today I was surprised that there had been big job losses in the “health care and social assistance” category. You’d think those would be up. I just now got around to looking at the detailed establishment report, and it turns out the losses are concentrated in three areas:

Offices of physicians, dentists, and other health care practitioners

Home health care services

Child daycare services

These three account for virtually all of the 61,000 jobs lost in this sector.