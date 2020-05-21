California Pastors Demand the Right to Commit Suicide

Dumb, dumb, dumb. So very dumb:
More than 1,200 pastors have vowed to hold in-person services on May 31, Pentecost Sunday, defying a state moratorium on religious gatherings that Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
….By Wednesday, many counties in California had received approval to reopen establishments — retail business, office buildings, restaurants, shopping centers — as permitted in the second phase of Newsom’s plan to restart the state economy. Churches are not allowed to reopen until the plan’s third phase.
Maybe we really don’t deserve to recover from this pandemic. I mean, if it were one or two pastors, fine. There’s a few in every crowd. But 1,200? Just how strongly does God have to tell them that large gatherings are not a good idea right now?
