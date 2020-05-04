California’s Red Counties Are Revolting

Here in California, sparsely populated red counties are in revolt:
Yuba and Sutter counties in Northern California are set to allow many businesses to reopen Monday in defiance of Newsom’s statewide stay-at-home order….Modoc County, with fewer than 9,000 residents, allowed all businesses, schools and churches to reopen Friday as long as people inside could stay six feet apart. The move by Yuba and Sutter counties — with a combined population of 171,000 people and just 50 coronavirus cases and three deaths — comes as other California counties on the Central Coast and San Joaquin Valley are demanding to reopen more businesses.
Here’s the daily death toll in California:
Does this look like it’s time to let our foot off the brake? Or should we give things a wee bit more time before caving in and risking a resurgence of the virus?
