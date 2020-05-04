47 mins ago

CDC Seems to Project Half a Million Deaths From COVID-19

We are so fucked:

As President Trump presses for states to reopen their economies, his administration is privately projecting a steady rise in the number of cases and deaths from the coronavirus over the next several weeks, reaching about 3,000 daily deaths on June 1, according to an internal document obtained by The New York Times, nearly double from the current level of about 1,750.

The projections, based on modeling by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and pulled together in chart form by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, forecast about 200,000 new cases each day by the end of the month, up from about 25,000 cases now.

Would you like to see this in approximate chart form?

If I’ve done the arithmetic without too many mistakes—which is a little hard because my hands are shaking—this comes to something in the ballpark of 200,000 deaths by the end of June if there’s the usual plateau for a couple of weeks after the June 1 peak—assuming, of course, that CDC thinks June 1 is a peak rather than just a mile marker on our way up. And then another 200,000+ as we decline after the peak. Call it half a million deaths.

HALF A MILLION DEATHS.

I suppose it’s possible that the CDC is completely off base. But . . . probably not.

HALF A MILLION DEATHS.

Words are failing me. Do they really believe this? And they’re keeping it a secret while Donald Trump says everything is OK and we should start reopening the economy? Will someone please tell me that this was just some intern screwing around with a spreadsheet that accidentally got into the hands of the New York Times? Or a fat finger error? Or a decimal place that got dropped?

ARE THEY SERIOUSLY KEEPING IT A SECRET THAT THEY EXPECT HALF A MILLION DEATHS FROM COVID-19?

