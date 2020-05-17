Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: May 16 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through May 16. Germany and Switzerland are in a legit fight to see who gets to 0.5 deaths per million first. The rest of the curves are surprisingly similar regardless of their size, and they show just how slow the mortality decline is compared to how fast it rose to its peak. For example, it took Italy only about three weeks to go from zero to peak, but six weeks later it still isn’t back down to zero. Other countries show the same pattern.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.