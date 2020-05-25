Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: May 24 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through May 24. I got a suggestion today that it might be time to add a couple of Latin American countries to my charts. That seems like a good idea, but nine countries is my limit. This means I need to figure out which countries to add and which ones to delete. Brazil is an obvious candidate to add, but which other country is the most interesting? Mexico, because it’s our neighbor? Colombia, because I vacationed there last year? Or someone else?

As for deletions, Switzerland strikes me as an obvious choice. It’s a small country and it seems to be about done with COVID-19. Who else? Maybe Italy, which has been on the downslope for a long time and appears to be making steady progress?

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.