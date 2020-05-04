Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: May 3 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through May 3. Just by eyeball, it looks like Switzerland and France are a week or ten days away from zero deaths. Italy, Germany, and Sweden are two weeks out. Spain and the UK are three weeks away. Canada is unpredictable. And the US is about ten weeks out. Needless to say, all of this is based on the existing trends continuing without change, which is far from certain.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.