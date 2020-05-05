Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: May 4 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through May 4. It took the United States seven days to go up from 6 deaths per million to 7 deaths per million. It took seven more days to go back down to 6 deaths per million. So far, though, after nine days we’re only about halfway from 6 deaths per million to 5 deaths per million. The slope of our decline is very definitely getting flatter.

Which will be the first country to get down to 0.5 deaths per million? At the moment, my money is on Switzerland.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.