Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: May 8 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through May 8. Spain, France, and Italy show slight worrisome signs of flattening out now that they’re getting close to zero. But it may be nothing. Sweden’s data is a weirdo mess. There’s no telling what’s going on there. And the United States continues to decline slightly. Enjoy it while you can.
The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.
