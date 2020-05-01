It is Hopper’s turn this week to be the star of catblogging, but there was no way we were going to be able to get her to pose with a mask. So instead we went with the slightly less manic cat. He’s wearing a custom, cat-sized mask made by Marian, which he tolerated for a good five or six seconds before shaking it off his head. Good boy!
2 hours ago
Friday Cat Blogging – 1 May 2020
