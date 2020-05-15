Friday Cat Blogging – 15 May 2020

Every morning I open the door to the backyard patio and Hopper cannonballs out as if she’s been held prisoner all night. Hilbert, however, takes his time. He usually walks over to the door, settles down on the mat, and just watches things for about ten minutes. Eventually, having decided that everything looks safe, he saunters out.

The funny thing is that if I go out, he’ll follow me immediately. Apparently he doesn’t trust Hopper’s judgment, but he does trust mine. Or perhaps he just trusts me to protect him from whatever monsters might be out there.