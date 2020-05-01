Health Update

No, I don’t have COVID-19. This is just the usual multiple myeloma update. As you may recall, for a while I was on two meds: Darzalex and Pomalyst. But my breathing was getting worse, so we stopped the Pom. That didn’t help my breathing and my M-protein numbers also went up. Bad! So we stopped the Darzalex and restarted the Pom by itself. That hasn’t helped my breathing either, but my M-protein numbers have declined. Hooray!

Anyway, we’ll stick with the Pom by itself as long as it keeps working. If it needs an extra push, it will get paired up with a new med whose name I can’t remember but starts with an e.

And the Evil Dex? It doesn’t matter what chemo meds I’m taking, they will always require dex to work properly. Boo.