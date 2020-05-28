Health Update

It’s hard to find anything even approaching good news this morning, but at least I have some personal good news. It appears that the Pomalyst is doing a good job on my multiple myeloma:

Unfortunately, the news isn’t all good: the dex is becoming worse and worse over time. Wednesdays and Sundays are now given over almost entirely to sleep and the other days aren’t so hot either. At the same time, my breathing seems like it’s continuing to deteriorate too. Maybe it’s time to try an even smaller dose than I’m using now.

Alternatively, I could replace the dex with hydroxychloroquine. I hear it’s pretty good for whatever ails you.