6 mins ago

Here’s a Peek at a Conservative Wish List for the Next Coronavirus Bill

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters.

Hugh Hewitt says the next coronavirus rescue package is going to be massive:

Congress will definitely pass a “Phase Four” relief package simply because it must. The measure is likely to be the most significant legislation by any Congress since the statutes authorizing the draft in 1940 and the Lend-Lease Act the following year.

Hugh Hewitt! Of all people, he’s one of the last that I’d expect to support a gigantic rescue bill. However, it turns that this is because he wants the bill to:

  • Recapitalize the defense industrial base.
  • Revive the manufacture of key pharmaceuticals and personal protective equipment.
  • Resurrect the nuclear power industry.
  • Preempt state tort law concerning liability for coronavirus-related claims of negligence and intentional injury.
  • Make sure that all high-tech companies are an “open book” to US intelligence when it comes to China. “There aren’t any neutrals anymore. Both sides of the fence cannot be played.”
  • Provide lots of state and local aid, but attach strings in order to achieve conservative goals.

Whew! That’s a helluva list. “Democrats will have their own wish list,” Hewitt says, and I’d love to see what the progressive counterpart to this might be. Medicare for All, card check, and a massive climate R&D program? It would have to be something big, that’s for sure.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.