Just how much mask wearing do we need? That depends on how good our masks are. If they’re highly efficient, we can get by with fewer people wearing masks. If they’re not so great, we need a lot more people wearing them. Alan Kot has deployed a vast flotilla of Greek letters to come up with a theoretical model that produces this chart:

Take a look at the outermost curve, which will (theoretically) produce a transmission rate (R 0 ) of 1.5. On the right, you can achieve this with 100 percent of the population wearing masks that are 20 percent efficient. At the top, you can achieve the same result with 35 percent of the population wearing masks that are 100 percent efficient.

Fine. So how efficient are the cloth masks that we’re all wearing these days? I’m glad you asked:

The obvious problem with some of these is that, efficient or not, you’d barely be able to breathe through them. But how about silk or chiffon? They look to be about 50-60 percent efficient and are probably breathable. If we could get half the population into masks like this, it would (theoretically) get our R 0 down to 1.5. If we got 80 percent adoption, says Kot, that would be enough to get R 0 below one and extinguish the the pandemic entirely.

Wear a mask! With the exception of 80 thread-per-inch quilter’s cotton, they’re all effective enough to make a difference.