Our pals at Imperial College have released a state-level model showing which states have reduced their R 0 below one. Without further ado:

For those of you who prefer a more visual approach, here’s a map:

Roughly speaking, any state that’s a shade of purple shouldn’t even be thinking about reopening yet. This mainly includes the South and the Great Lakes region, precisely the places that are most aggressively reopening right now. This does not bode well.