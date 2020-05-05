This is a purple owl’s clover. It’s pretty enough, I suppose, but a deep and detailed search of the botanical literature reveals nothing at all interesting about it. I am curious about its name, though. Is it a clover named after a purple owl? If so, I’d like to see one of those. Or is it an owl’s clover that happens to be purple? That seems more likely, but what’s so owlish about it?
Lunchtime Photo
