Lunchtime Photo

In these plague-infested days we could all use a reminder of the vast expanse of the natural world where six-foot distancing is no problem. And what better place than the Grand Canyon? These four pictures are all panoramic shots, each comprising eight or nine pieces stitched together in Photoshop. From top to bottom they were taken from: Desert View Watchtower; Lipan Point; Moran Point; and Maricopa Point.
