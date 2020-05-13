Michigan Is Ground Zero for COVID-19 Resistance

Via the New York Times, here is yet another map based on cell phone data that shows where people are still sheltering in place and where they aren’t:

Unsurprisingly, Michigan is ground zero for the “go to hell” crowd, with the Mountain West not too far behind. The Pacific Coast and the Southwest are continuing to take COVID-19 seriously, as is an unusual block of states from Kentucky to South Carolina.

Will the darker areas see a resurgence of COVID-19 more quickly than other areas? Maybe, though I’m not sure things will map out quite that cleanly. In the meantime, stay safe no matter where you live.