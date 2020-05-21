The Hat Mask Is Here!

The US Postal Service delivered my hat mask today! Check out the Sly Stallone in Rocky vibe:

Very stylish, no? It so happens that the one I got is a little small, but still wearable. It only comes in one size, however, so I might have to try a different brand if I want to get a larger one.

This is close to perfect. It’s comfortable; I can breathe just fine with it on; people can see through it; and it’s simple to clean since the mask attaches to the hat via velcro. It covers my head fully except for the bottom, and if you can get into the habit of lowering your head a few inches when you feel a cough or sneeze coming on, it almost literally prevents any droplets from escaping in any direction. And unlike a cloth mask, it most likely helps protect me as well as protecting others from me.

Is there some downside to this? If so, I’d like to hear what it is. There are outlets that sell this kind of thing in a variety of hat styles, so you can even pick multiple hats for different occasions.