1 hour ago

The Hat Mask Is Here!

The US Postal Service delivered my hat mask today! Check out the Sly Stallone in Rocky vibe:

Very stylish, no? It so happens that the one I got is a little small, but still wearable. It only comes in one size, however, so I might have to try a different brand if I want to get a larger one.

This is close to perfect. It’s comfortable; I can breathe just fine with it on; people can see through it; and it’s simple to clean since the mask attaches to the hat via velcro. It covers my head fully except for the bottom, and if you can get into the habit of lowering your head a few inches when you feel a cough or sneeze coming on, it almost literally prevents any droplets from escaping in any direction. And unlike a cloth mask, it most likely helps protect me as well as protecting others from me.

Is there some downside to this? If so, I’d like to hear what it is. There are outlets that sell this kind of thing in a variety of hat styles, so you can even pick multiple hats for different occasions.

THE BIG PICTURE

You expect the big picture, and it's our job at Mother Jones to give it to you. And right now, so many of the troubles we face are the making not of a virus, but of the quest for profit, political or economic (and not just from the man in the White House who could have offered leadership and comfort but instead gave us bleach).

In "News Is Just Like Waste Management," we unpack what the coronavirus crisis has meant for journalism, including Mother Jones’, and how we can rise to the challenge. If you're able to, this is a critical moment to support our nonprofit journalism with a donation: We've scoured our budget and made the cuts we can without impairing our mission, and we hope to raise $400,000 from our community of online readers to help keep our big reporting projects going because this extraordinary pandemic-plus-election year is no time to pull back.

