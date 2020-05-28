Trump Makes Yet Another Empty Threat

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

I’ve basically been asleep all day, but I see that the nitwit-in-chief has been busy:

President Trump is preparing to sign an executive order Thursday that could open the door for federal officials to try to penalize Facebook, Google and Twitter for the way they moderate content on their sites, according to two people familiar with the matter, opening a major rift between Washington and Silicon Valley with potentially dramatic free-speech implications.

This is, of course, just another shiny bauble. The president has no authority to penalize anyone for the way they moderate content and everyone in the White House knows it. But what better way to get reporters and editors in a lather than to make threats related to free speech? Trump will get headlines galore for this, and that’s all he cares about.