Vacation Update

On Earth-2, Kevin and Marian are at LAX preparing to board a 787 for a vacation to Paris. Our first long vacation since Ireland in 2017! And it would be Marian’s first time in Paris, sort of, since her only other trip was 25 years ago and wasn’t that great.

Sadly, here on Earth Prime there is no vacation in sight. Instead, we are sitting at home waiting for Air France to refund our tickets. They haven’t done it yet thanks to the “huge volume of refund requests” or some other lame excuse, but I’m sure they’ll pony up soon enough.

Tonight we shall dine on steak frites and sing La Marseillaise. Yippee.

NOTE: The first idiot to note that this a “first world problem” or that I should stop whining because lots of people can’t afford to go to Paris in the first place will be banned for life both here and throughout the entire internet. Don’t bait me. I have the power to make this happen.

THE BIG PICTURE

You expect the big picture, and it's our job at Mother Jones to give it to you. And right now, so many of the troubles we face are the making not of a virus, but of the quest for profit, political or economic (and not just from the man in the White House who could have offered leadership and comfort but instead gave us bleach).

In "News Is Just Like Waste Management," we unpack what the coronavirus crisis has meant for journalism, including Mother Jones’, and how we can rise to the challenge. If you're able to, this is a critical moment to support our nonprofit journalism with a donation: We've scoured our budget and made the cuts we can without impairing our mission, and we hope to raise $400,000 from our community of online readers to help keep our big reporting projects going because this extraordinary pandemic-plus-election year is no time to pull back.

