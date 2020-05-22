Will Donald Trump Ever Break 45 Percent Approval?

The more things stay the same, the more they stay the same:

Trump is not going to be happy that Fox News didn’t rig their new poll for him pic.twitter.com/e93GjPbRtG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2020



Nothing matters. Except for an odd little blip in April, Joe Biden has been about eight points ahead of Donald Trump all year, and he still is. I don’t think this is meaningful as an actual predictor of the election, but it’s fascinating that Trump consistently polls around 40 percent no matter what and no matter when:

Two years ago Trump’s approval rating was 42 percent. Today it’s . . . 43 percent.

The Republican strategy for the rest of the year appears to be a repeat of 2016, opening up endless “investigations” into Obamagate, Ukraine, Hunter Biden, etc. etc., in hopes that a continuous dribble of manufactured leaks will draw the attention of the national press and keep Democrats on the ropes. And it might work! It all depends on whether the press learned anything from the debacle of four years ago. I’m not sure I’m willing to put money on that.