Another Look At Police Funding and Crime in California

Yesterday I showed you the surprisingly high differences between police spending in various big cities in California. Here’s a different look at the same thing:

Spending on police does increase along with violent crime rates, but not by a lot. Los Angeles, for example, spends twice as much as Modesto to achieve about the same violent crime rate.

I wouldn’t try to draw any conclusions from this. It’s just a way of showing that police funding is surprisingly variable even when it achieves essentially the same results.