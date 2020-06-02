1 hour ago

Awareness of Police Violence Against Protesters Goes Mainstream

I tweeted this a few minutes ago:

I got some pushback, but I’ve read and seen plenty of examples of this growing recognition on cable news and mainstream newspapers. You won’t hear it on Fox News or right-wing talk radio, of course, but it’s definitely gotten a foothold in the mainstream news. Much of this, I think, is due to the extensive availability of smartphone video, which is making the police response to the protests available in a way that wasn’t possible even ten years ago.

However, even if the media is starting to cover this more widely, is it becoming a mainstream view among the public? Here’s the first poll I’ve seen on the subject. The question is not specifically about police actions at the protests, but the poll was done over the weekend when protests were all over the news:

In this day and age, I’d say it’s striking that even 31 percent of Republicans think police violence is a bigger problem than public violence. And among the all-important independents, a solid majority feels this way.

Other polls will weigh in over the next week, which should give us a better view of what people think about the police response to the protests. This will, obviously, depend a lot on how things go over the coming week as well as media coverage of the protests. We’ll see.

THE BIG PICTURE

You expect the big picture, and it's our job at Mother Jones to give it to you. And right now, so many of the troubles we face are the making not of a virus, but of the quest for profit, political or economic (and not just from the man in the White House who could have offered leadership and comfort but instead gave us bleach).

In "News Is Just Like Waste Management," we unpack what the coronavirus crisis has meant for journalism, including Mother Jones’, and how we can rise to the challenge. If you're able to, this is a critical moment to support our nonprofit journalism with a donation: We've scoured our budget and made the cuts we can without impairing our mission, and we hope to raise $400,000 from our community of online readers to help keep our big reporting projects going because this extraordinary pandemic-plus-election year is no time to pull back.

THE BIG PICTURE

You expect the big picture, and it's our job at Mother Jones to give it to you. And right now, so many of the troubles we face are the making not of a virus, but of the quest for profit, political or economic (and not just from the man in the White House who could have offered leadership and comfort but instead gave us bleach).

In "News Is Just Like Waste Management," we unpack what the coronavirus crisis has meant for journalism, including Mother Jones’, and how we can rise to the challenge. If you're able to, this is a critical moment to support our nonprofit journalism with a donation: We've scoured our budget and made the cuts we can without impairing our mission, and we hope to raise $400,000 from our community of online readers to help keep our big reporting projects going because this extraordinary pandemic-plus-election year is no time to pull back.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.