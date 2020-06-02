Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: June 1 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through June 1. Britain showed some kind of reporting surge on Monday. The raw numbers for Sweden continue to show a plateau, but the official numbers (based on date of death) haven’t caught up yet. Canada has plateaued for the past two weeks and the United States has plateaued for the past week. North America is not looking too good right now.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.