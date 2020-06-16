Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: June 15 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through June 15. Mexico is spiking back up a bit, while the United States continues its slow crawl to 2 deaths per million. We’re roughly following the path of Sweden and the UK, lagged by a week or two. That’s not great, but then again, I never expected us to decline this far regardless of how long it took. So this is good news overall, but as I’m sure you all know, there are a whole bunch of states that have high and rising death counts following the reopening. It may be only a matter of time before those states swamp the others and push our overall mortality rate higher.

OPERATIONAL NOTE: When I first started doing these charts, the folks at Johns Hopkins published their final daily data at around 6 pm Pacific time. That was great. I’d update my charts before dinner and schedule them to appear the next morning. However, a while back it became 8 pm. Then 9 pm. Yesterday it was 10 pm. If this keeps up, I’m going to give up doing them the night before and instead update them first thing in the morning. Since I’m a pretty variable riser these days, this means they’ll appear at variable (but later) times than they do now. I’ll keep you posted if this happens.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.