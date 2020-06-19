Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: June 18 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through June 18. Does anyone know of a really good article that explains the German miracle? Did they adopt different countermeasures than, say, France and Belgium? Did they adopt them earlier? Did everyone in Germany take them more seriously? Or what? It’s not just that they’ve had the best response to the pandemic; they’ve had the best response by light years among large countries. There are other countries that have also done well (Denmark, Norway, Austria, Greece, Switzerland), but they’re all a fraction of the size of Germany.

Or, for that matter, I’d be interested in a good piece that looks at all the countries with low mortality rates and tries to tease out what they did right. Any suggestions?

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.