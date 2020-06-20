34 mins ago

Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: June 19 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through June 19. There’s nothing really new to report, so instead let’s take a look at Tulsa, Oklahoma, home of President Trump’s big rally tonight:

That sure doesn’t look like a place where you want to take any chances, does it? Like, for example holding a huge indoor rally where nobody will be wearing masks because masks are for sissies. In the technical parlance, this is the kind of gathering that has a good chance of turning into a “superspreader” event, which has turned out to be a big driver of COVID-19 growth. But then again, maybe they’ll get lucky. I dunno. Do you feel lucky, Donald? Well, do you, punk?

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.

