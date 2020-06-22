Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: June 21 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through June 21. Mexico reported a huge jump on Sunday. Other countries seemed to mostly take the weekend off, reporting very few deaths. Sweden hasn’t reported any new deaths for the past four days.

UPDATE: From a Swedish reader: “Just for your understanding, Sweden didn’t report any deaths Friday-Sunday due to Midsummer. Today at 2 o’clock they reported 69 deaths and more from the weekend will sadly come tomorrow.” Midsummer!

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.