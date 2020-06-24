Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: June 23 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through June 23. Mexico looks really bad. Here in the United States, we recorded over 800 deaths, which is somewhat higher than our average of the past couple of weeks. Given that COVID-19 cases started rising about two weeks ago, next week could be a bad one if those start turning into deaths with a 3-week lag.
The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.