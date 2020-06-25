Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: June 24 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through June 24. Mexico continues to rise. The US continues to plateau, with everyone holding their breath to see if this turns into an upward spike in a few days. Even places like Germany are having troubles. An outbreak of COVID-19 in a slaughterhouse has prompted a renewed lockdown of two regions, and residents are none too happy about it. So far they’re complying, but how many lockdowns will people accept?
The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.
